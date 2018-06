Geo.tv/Files

KASUR: One person was killed during a robbery attempt Sunday night here on the city's Raiwind Road, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

The deceased was a security guard who was shot dead by the dacoits when he resisted during the robbery at a petrol pump on the town's road. The suspects managed to escape the scene of the crime with Rs 100,000 in cash.

Police said they have gathered the evidence and that an investigation was commenced in this regard.