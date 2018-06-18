Traffic suspended on Harnai national highway as heavy rains lash Quetta

QUETTA: Vehicular traffic was suspended on the national highway in the Harnai district of Balochistan near Quetta on Monday as heavy rains led to an overflow of water streams.



The flow of traffic was suspended at three points on the Harnai-Punjab National Highway as the overflow led to road blockages.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, heavy downpour last night caused flooding in streams and rivers in the district.

Transporters and vacationers are facing difficulties due to the suspension in traffic.

However, Levies officials have reached the site and are making arrangements for traffic to resume.

Pre-monsoon rains have started across various districts in Balochistan, including Harnai, Kohlu and Sheerani districts.

Further, rain and strong winds also lashed Peshawar and various cities in Punjab, including Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Chichawatni, Rajanpur and Pakpattan last night.

The Met Office has forecast rains today in Mardan, Kohat, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Division and Islamabad.