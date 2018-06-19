Three dead, two injured in Kasur accident

Photo: Geo News/File

KASUR: Three people were killed and two injured after two motorcycles collided on Dayalpur road near Nurpur late Monday night, Geo News report.

According to the rescue sources, two motorcycles collided which resulted in passengers falling onto the road and being run over by an oncoming car.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital for postmortem and treatment respectively. The deceased have been identified as Muqaddas Bibi, Qurban, and Mani.

In another incident, at Chowk Azam in Layyah, three people died, including two women and a minor girl while five others were injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck.



The women and minor died on the spot while the injured were shifted to the Chow Azam Hospital.

In Tando Allahyar, two people died and two were injured when a car collided with a Datsun, completely destroying the car near Khawaja Goth.