Tuesday Jun 19 2018
Social worker Asiya Akbar shot dead in DG Khan

Tuesday Jun 19, 2018

Van in which Asiya Akbar was traveling before she was shot dead. Photo: Geo News screengrab

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Social worker Asiya Akbar was shot dead on Tuesday by her younger sister’s father-in-law.

Police officials said Akbar, who fought for women’s rights, was traveling via van to Khanpur when two men forced her to get off and fired at her in Foja Basti area of Dera Ghazi Khan. She died on the spot. 

As per initial reports, the father-in-law of Akbar’s younger sister, Aqsa, suspected that the social worker was ‘poisoning’ her against his family.

After 15 days of Aqsa’s marriage, Akbar brought her back to DG Khan from Khanpur where she had moved after tying the knot, reports stated.

“Aqsa’s father-in-law shot Akbar over the suspicions and fled right after,” the officials added.

However, officials pointed out that Akbar had filed a case stating that her sister had been missing. 

Investigations into the incident are under way and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. 

