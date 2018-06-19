Can't connect right now! retry
Man allegedly rapes seven-year old in Hafizabad

Photo: File

HAFIZABAD: A man allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in Hafizabad's Muhalla Tajpura, Geo News reported on Tuesday. 

Asad Sohail, a resident of the victim's neighbourhood, convinced the minor to accompany him to his house while she was on her way to purchase grocery.  

The man fled from the area after the girl's condition became unstable following the rape. 

The police reached the crime scene soon after it was reported. The minor was shifted to a hospital where her medical check-up was conducted. 

The accused was later arrested and a case against him was registered.

Authorities arrest six 'influential' suspects in Khairpur minors gang rape case

Police said the suspects had threatened the affected family as well

Earlier this month, authorities had arrested six suspects Khairpur's Pir Jo Goth area for allegedly subjecting two young local girls to gang rape.

All six suspects were named in a first information report (FIR) of the said gang rape case were arrested from the jurisdiction of the Pir Jo Goth police station. Police had also said the suspects were influential people who attempted to threaten the affected family as well.

