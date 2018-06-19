Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NICL scandal: Former investment manager Shahab Siddiqui arrested

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 19, 2018

KARACHI: Shahab Siddiqui, accused in the NICL scandal, was arrested during an operation in Karachi on Tuesday, a NAB spokesperson confirmed. 

Siddiqui, the former manager of National Insurance Company Limited's investment policy division, had reportedly made an illegal investment that had resulted in a loss of Rs64 million to the national exchequer.

The accused was also a member of the First Dawood Investment Bank Limited (FDIBL) that had illegally approved an investment of Rs10 billion in 2008.

He was reportedly involved in five deals of purchasing properties in Karachi and Lahore worth Rs5 billion. The properties were allegedly bought at prices much higher than their market value. 

Imran Khan is a ‘novice politician’, says Iqbal

Karachi court indicts Axact CEO, others in money laundering case

Asma Hamid removed as advocate general Punjab

PM Mulk in Karachi on day-long visit

Oil tankers' body given 15 days to move out of Shireen Jinnah Colony

Maryam's net assets worth over Rs845 million

CJP vows to ensure transparency in allotment, lease of govt land

Is anything being done right in Sindh, asks CJP

Khawaja Haris presents concluding arguments in Avenfield reference

