pakistan
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
By
Raees Ansari

Maryam's net assets worth over Rs845 million

By
Raees Ansari

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz’s assets details revealed that she owns assets worth Rs845 million. 

According to Maryam's affidavit, her net assets—as recorded on June 30 for the financial year 2017—amounted to Rs845 million. 

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) shared the information pertaining to electoral candidates’ assets on Wednesday.

According to the details, Maryam, who is contesting the general election from NA-125, NA-127, and PP-173 constituencies of Lahore, is a shareholder of Chaudhry Sugar Mills Limited, Hamza Spinning Mills Limited, Muhammad Buksh Textile Mills Limited, Hudabiya Papers Mills Limited and Hudabiya Engineering Co Private Limited.

She has spent about Rs6.4million on foreign trips in the last three years.

Maryam's nomination papers accepted for NA-125 constituency

RO dismisses all objections against former PM Nawaz Sharif's daughter

Moreover, the daughter of the ousted prime minister is the owner of 1,506 kanals irrigation land. Interestingly, the agricultural land owned by her increased by 548 kanals in the last three years.

Furthermore, Maryam invested Rs3.4 million in her family's flour mills and gave a loan worth Rs7 million to Soft Energy Private Limited. 

Moreover, her brother, Hasan Nawaz, who resides outside Pakistan, has given her a loan of Rs20 million.

People have dismissed conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam, who is expected to be making her political debut on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's platform in the forthcoming general election, has also received Rs40 million as gifts and owns jewellery worth Rs1.7 million. 

The ECP has cleared the way for Maryam to contest for Lahore's NA-125 and PP-173 constituencies after dismissing all objections raised during scrutiny of her nomination papers.

The NA-125 constituency, situated in the heart of Lahore, was the NA-120 constituency prior to the new delimitation of constituencies.

NA-120 was bagged by former premier Nawaz in the 2013 elections and after his disqualification, by his wife Kulsoom Nawaz even though she did not take part in the campaign herself.

Dragged into Avenfield reference to pressurise Nawaz, claims Maryam

Former premier's daughter says she has been 'dragged' into the Avenfield reference owing to 'teach a lesson mindset' and to force her father to cower

Maryam had spearheaded the NA-120 by-election campaign for her mother in 2017 following Nawaz's disqualification. 

At the time, Kulsoom had defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid by over 14,000 votes. 

Before the Lahore High Court's orders to remove her, Maryam was heading the PM's Youth Loan Programme in 2014. 

She, along with her father, husband and two brothers, is an accused in three National Accountability Bureau references filed in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case last year. 

