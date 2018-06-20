Can't connect right now! retry
PM Mulk in Karachi on day-long visit

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

PM Mulk at Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum. Photo: Geo News screengrab 

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk arrived in Karachi on Wednesday on a day-long visit.

The premier visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to pay tribute to the father of the nation. He was accompanied by Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair on the occasion.

Prime Minister Mulk later held a meeting with the governor and caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rahman at the Governor House, during which the political situation in the province was discussed, among other matters, said a spokesperson of the governor.

