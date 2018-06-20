Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari owns assets worth Rs758 million

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari owns assets worth Rs758,669,073, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ECP shared the information pertaining to electoral candidates’ assets on Wednesday. According to the electoral body, Zardari is not a defaulter of any state institution or department. 

The former president has declared income from agriculture and business as his primary means of earning in the documents submitted to ECP. He owns 349 acres of agricultural land, with 7,399 acres of farmland obtained on lease.

Last year, the politician earned Rs 134,016,650 from his agricultural business. His earnings from other business in 2017 summed up to Rs 97,51,400. He paid Rs 26,32,490 in taxes last year.

According to documents submitted by Zardari, in 2016, his agricultural income amounted to Rs114,085,000, whereas his income from other businesses summed up to Rs82,45,900. He paid Rs21,05,565 in taxes in the same year.

In 2015, the PPP co-chairman earned Rs105,560,000 from agriculture and Rs76,66,000 from other businesses. He paid Rs19,05,600 in taxes in the same year.

The former president has submitted an affidavit, declaring he is not a dual national. 

Zardari is contesting General Election 2018 from NA-213 Nawabshah.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

FIA nabs four illegal immigrants, human smuggler from Quetta

FIA nabs four illegal immigrants, human smuggler from Quetta

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Party tickets: PTI workers continue protest on third day

Party tickets: PTI workers continue protest on third day

 Updated 2 hours ago
Polish military leadership lauds Pakistan's contributions for peace, regional stability

Polish military leadership lauds Pakistan's contributions for peace, regional stability

 Updated 2 hours ago
FC returns two Afghan soldiers who crossed over into Pakistan

FC returns two Afghan soldiers who crossed over into Pakistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ten of a family killed as jeep falls into ravine in Mansehra

Ten of a family killed as jeep falls into ravine in Mansehra

Updated 2 hours ago
Begum Kulsoom still in critical condition, says Hussain Nawaz

Begum Kulsoom still in critical condition, says Hussain Nawaz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Man stuck under trailer truck succumbs to wounds in Karachi

Man stuck under trailer truck succumbs to wounds in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N nominee confronted by constituents in DG Khan

PML-N nominee confronted by constituents in DG Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP makes assets details of Maryam, Imran, Zardari public

ECP makes assets details of Maryam, Imran, Zardari public

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM