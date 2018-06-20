PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari owns assets worth Rs758 million

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari owns assets worth Rs758,669,073, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).



ECP shared the information pertaining to electoral candidates’ assets on Wednesday. According to the electoral body, Zardari is not a defaulter of any state institution or department.

The former president has declared income from agriculture and business as his primary means of earning in the documents submitted to ECP. He owns 349 acres of agricultural land, with 7,399 acres of farmland obtained on lease.

Last year, the politician earned Rs 134,016,650 from his agricultural business. His earnings from other business in 2017 summed up to Rs 97,51,400. He paid Rs 26,32,490 in taxes last year.

According to documents submitted by Zardari, in 2016, his agricultural income amounted to Rs114,085,000, whereas his income from other businesses summed up to Rs82,45,900. He paid Rs21,05,565 in taxes in the same year.



In 2015, the PPP co-chairman earned Rs105,560,000 from agriculture and Rs76,66,000 from other businesses. He paid Rs19,05,600 in taxes in the same year.

The former president has submitted an affidavit, declaring he is not a dual national.

Zardari is contesting General Election 2018 from NA-213 Nawabshah.