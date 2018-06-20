Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
GEO NEWS

ECP to make public information of candidates’ assets

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan will make public the details of assets of all the candidates in the General Election, 2018, sources informed on Wednesday.

The information regarding assets in the nomination papers and other will be made public on the official website.

The ECP decided that all the information should be available online for voters, sources said, adding that affidavits will be present on the website as well.

The ECP sources said that the step has been taken to ensure transparency in the election process and under Election Act 2017, the commission is bound to publish details of the candidates.

In 2013, the ECP had released details of the nomination papers of the candidates, over which they expressed strong reservations.

The details were removed in 2014 from the website, owing to the strong opposition of the parliamentarians.

