Pakistani teenager conducts toss at Brazil vs Costa Rica match

A 15-year-old Pakistani conducted the coin-toss for the match between Brazil and Costa Rica on Friday at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.



Ahmed Raza, who hails from Sialkot, is the son of Shabbir Ahmed, a football-maker whose family has been hand-stitching footballs for the FIFA World Cup for three generations.

Ahmed is an ardent fan of Neymar Jr and the Brazilian football team.



Coca-Cola has collaborated with two-time Academy Award-winning film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to document Ahmed’s journey from Sialkot to the FIFA World Cup stadium.



Ahmed Raza with acclaimed film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy in Russia

Pakistan men's national football team captain Kaleemullah will also be joining Ahmed on his journey to Moscow for the mega tournament.

The Brazil vs Costa Rica Group E match kicked off at 5pm Pakistan time.

