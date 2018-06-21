Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jun 21 2018
Teenager Mbappe sends France through as Peru knocked out

Thursday Jun 21, 2018

The 19-year-old Mbappe tapped in after Olivier Giroud´s shot looped over goalkeeper Pedro. Photo: AFP

YEKATERINBURG: Kylian Mbappe became France´s youngest scorer at a World Cup when he earned Les Bleus a 1-0 win against Peru in their second Group C game, sending the South Americans out of the tournament on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Mbappe tapped in after Olivier Giroud´s shot looped over goalkeeper Pedro Gallese when it took a deflection off a defender in the 34th minute of a high-intensity match.

Peru, in their first World Cup finals since 1982, played boldly and had their best chance five minutes into the second half when Pedro Aquinho´s fierce shot hit the post.

France will need a draw against Denmark in their last game to top the group after the Danes were held 1-1 by Australia earlier on Thursday.

