Sindh's 'political mosquitoes' will continue to be defeated: Bilawal

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday lashed out at political opponents, claiming that his party had defeated them in the past and would do so in the future.



The PPP chief was addressing a ceremony on 65th birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto in Larkana.



Speaking of politics in Sindh, Bilawal said that "political mosquitoes" have attacked the provincial politics again.



"Many of these mosquitoes can be found everywhere, but the people of Sindh know the deeds of these people and through their vote, they will teach them a lesson that they will remember for the rest of their lives," said Bilawal.

The PPP chief said that these individuals have survived on the blood of their leaders and yet were disloyal.

"These mosquitoes have tried to use the back door, they have tried it before and will do it again. But they will be defeated [each time]," said Bilawal.

Aiming the guns at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insf chief Imran Khan, Bilawal said that even today, his party was facing the remnants of Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf in the political arena.

"The headquarter of one franchise is in Jati Umra, while the other is based in Bani Gala," he said. "One has turned politics into [mere] trade while the other has turned it into a joke."

In apparent jibes at Nawaz and Imran, the PPP chief accused the PML-N supremo of starting a war between state institutions and the latter of using violence and abusive behaviour as his weapons.

"While one person is constructing a Taj Mahal of [ill-gotten] money, the other is hiding behind the 'respect for vote' [slogan]. One has violated the sanctity of the Parliament, while the other has continued to look for the umpire's signal."