Chitral lady police nab harasser seen in viral video

PESHAWAR: Chitral lady police Friday arrested the suspect seen in a video making rounds on social media showing him harassing women in Chitral District’s Kalash Valley, confirmed DPO Chitral Mansoor Aman.



In the video, it can be seen that a man is forcefully trying to take pictures and make video of women passing by. Despite the refusal by the women, the man keeps on making footage. The women then start walking briskly and hide their faces.

The DPO informed that the harasser, Aimal Khan, was arrested from Peshawar by Chitral lady police.

"The motive to get him arrested from lady police was to make him realise that the women of Chitral are not weak," Aman said.

Earlier, the DPO office issued a press release stating following facts of the incident.

1) The video is from two years ago and was uploaded on 19th July 2016, as can been in the pictures attached below. This incident was not reported to the police by any of the women involved.

2) SDPO and SHO have instructed the Bumburet police to trace the women in the video and file an FIR against the man.

3) An appeal has also been issued to the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to assist in tracing the social media profile that posted this video two years earlier.

4) The man that can be seen in the video does not belong to the Chitral police and the suspect’s picture has been sent to all DPO’s. The suspect will be subject to sterner punishment if he turns out to be a police official.

5) To eradicate incidents of sexual harassment, a Women and Children Support Center has been formed in Chitral that will tend to all complaints regarding sexual misdemeanors.

7) In future circumstances regarding similar incidents, the anti-harassment units consisting of Kalash men and women by the police force are to be informed.