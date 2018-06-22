Nisar says he is not angry, only differed from Nawaz

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday said that he was not angry and had only differed from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking at a press conference here, the former interior minister said, "I am not speaking of Nawaz-league, I am speaking of Nawaz Sharif."

"I am also not talking about Nawaz Sharif's daughter," he clarified.

Nisar said that he was speaking about Nawaz for the former premier had the responsibility being head of the party.

"Someone says I am angry, but I am not. I have differed from [Nawaz]," he said, adding that he was affiliated with the PML-N workers and leaders.

"Had I revolted then I would have been more vocal," the former interior minister said. "I may be wrong but I differed for the betterment of Nawaz Sharif."

He said that he had decided to speak of his differences with the former premier once the condition of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz improves.

Nisar also lamented false stories being attributed to him and being run for the past few days.

The former interior minister denied comments attributed to him relating to former premier Nawaz Sharif. He said that he had issued a rebuttal of the fake news attributed to him.

"The comments that 'Mian sahib won't be able to show his face' and that 'there are 10 flaws in the PTI and a hundred in the PML-N' were attributed to me," he noted a few statements being attributed to him.

"Such words were attributed to me, which I could never have imagined of."

The former interior minister admitted that he had definitely said that he intended to explain his differences with the former premier [at a public meeting] in Chakri.

He said that several programmes were held and articles were written on an entirely fake news attributed to him 10 days ago.

"I had said that I would not speak [about my differences] because of Begum Kulsoom's condition," the disgruntled PML-N leader said, urging people to do confirm if there's any report pertaining to him.

He also said that he was not in contact with any political party with regard to seat-adjustment, adding, "I am only looking towards Almighty Allah and the people.

"I'm a human being, mistakes are made...but my intention is true," Nisar said. "I have 34 years of association with Nawaz Sharif and I gave him whatever suggestion was necessary."

He said that it was this time that his affiliation with Nawaz was affected and he would explain that later. "Being really honest requires a person to speak to his leader keeping ground realities in view."


