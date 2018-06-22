Will take final decision on party tickets in three days, says Imran

عمران خان کا بنی گالہ میں احتجاجی کارکنوں سے خطاب Posted by Geo News Urdu on Friday, June 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan announced on Friday that he will make a final decision on the award of tickets to candidates for the forthcoming elections in next three days.



Addressing disgruntled party workers camped outside his Bani Gala residence, the party chief said that the only criteria he is taking into consideration is merit.

"It doesnt matter who joined first or late," he told the workers.

Khan added that alloting party tickets to women is the most difficult part of the process.

"We are contesting elections to win. We can only bring change once we win the polls," Imran said. "As many as 4,500 candidates applied for the tickets. We have reviewed our decisions whereever there have been reservations."

Imran said that he found the last three days most difficult of his life.

"I spent 126 days in sit-in, bit the last three days where I had to decide on the ticket allocation. They were the most difficult of all," he said.

The PTI chief said that not a single party ticket was allocated to any of his family member contary to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

"There is no merit in PML-N. They have given tickets to the wife, daughters of the influentials," he took a jibe at the rival party.

PTI to kick-off campaign from Mianwali on Sunday

The PTI chief also announced to kick-off nationwide election campaign from Mianwali on Sunday.

"We will start campaign from Mianwali's hockey stadium. There is a reason behind why we are starting our campaign from Mianwali," he said. "Because of Mianwali's youth PTI has become the biggest political party."