pakistan
Saturday Jun 23 2018
Light rain turns weather pleasant in Punjab

Saturday Jun 23, 2018

LAHORE: Multiple areas in various cities of Punjab received light rainfall during the early hours of Saturday, Geo News reported, citing the country's weather regulatory and forecasting authority.

Cities that experienced drizzle during the early morning hours include Lahore, Sahiwal, and Chiniot.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, most of Pakistan's eastern side and upper western areas can expect pleasant weather today.

Light rain has been forecast in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Multan today, as well as in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, the Met Office stated.

The drizzle came as a relief, breaking the prevalent hot spell across the country. 

