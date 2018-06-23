Multiple casualties as passenger bus flips over near Multan

MULTAN: At least two people died and multiple others were wounded Friday night in a traffic accident here near the city's Babar Chowk, Geo News reported, citing officials of the security and emergency response teams.



The crash occurred when a passenger bus travelling to Lahore overturned on a road near Multan, killing two and injuring 20 others, rescue sources said.



According to the eyewitnesses, the driver of the bus somehow missed a speed bump, which caused the bus to flip over.

Of the deceased, one was identified as Rehan, a resident of Daulat Gate area in Multan.

Of the wounded, 16 were subsequently transferred to Nishtar Hospital while four others were administered first aid on the spot.

All passengers safely removed from the bus, authorities said.