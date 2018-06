LAHORE: A woman beat up a security official in Shahdara area of Lahore after he allegedly asked for her phone number, Geo News reported.



The woman claimed that the traffic warden in question misbehaved with her and abused her. A video footage of the incident shows the warden harassing her.

The video also shows other traffic police officers trying to restrain the woman and dispel the situation.

The city traffic officer has taken notice of the incident.