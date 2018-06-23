Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Petition against Maryam’s candidature for PP-173 dismissed

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 23, 2018

Maryam Nawaz. Photo:file 

LAHORE: An appellate tribunal on Saturday dismissed a petition challenging Maryam Nawaz’s candidature for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-173.

Maryam, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, will be contesting the upcoming general election from National Assembly constituencies NA-125 and NA-127 in Lahore, and Punjab Assembly constituency PP-173.

The petitioner had challenged Maryam’s nomination papers for PP-173, contending that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader possessed two CNICs.

The appellate tribunal dismissed the petition stating that it was inadmissible.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dr Yasmin Rashid has challenged the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz for NA-125. The appellate tribunal will hear the petition later today. 

More From Pakistan:

Sanam Bhutto says Bilawal can steer Pakistan in right direction

Sanam Bhutto says Bilawal can steer Pakistan in right direction

 Updated 58 minutes ago
Two soldiers martyred, six terrorists killed in S Waziristan operation: ISPR

Two soldiers martyred, six terrorists killed in S Waziristan operation: ISPR

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Internal rifts should not be made public, says Tareen

Internal rifts should not be made public, says Tareen

Updated an hour ago
CJP expresses anger at Larkana sessions judge, throws his mobile phone on desk

CJP expresses anger at Larkana sessions judge, throws his mobile phone on desk

 Updated an hour ago
JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq owns assets worth Rs2.9 million

JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq owns assets worth Rs2.9 million

Updated an hour ago
Appellate tribunal overrules petition against Imran's NA-243 candidature

Appellate tribunal overrules petition against Imran's NA-243 candidature

Updated 2 hours ago
Appellate tribunal dismisses petition against Nisar's candidature from NA-63

Appellate tribunal dismisses petition against Nisar's candidature from NA-63

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP says judiciary won't stay silent on rights of citizens

CJP says judiciary won't stay silent on rights of citizens

 Updated 6 minutes ago
Drastic drop in Hub dam levels creates acute water shortage in Karachi

Drastic drop in Hub dam levels creates acute water shortage in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM