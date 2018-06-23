Can't connect right now! retry
Nawaz says will return to Pakistan after Kulsoom's health improves

Former premier Nawaz Sharif thanks the entire nation for remembering his wife in prayers. — Geo News

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Saturday said that he would return to Pakistan after improvement in condition of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who has been under treatment in London for past few months.

Speaking to newsmen outside the Harley Street Clinic, the former premier said that his wife was struggling for her life.

"Can I think of going back to Pakistan under such circumstances when Kulsoom is on ventilator? Do you think I should return to Pakistan leaving behind my wife in such a condition?" he asked reporters.

"[We] will decide about going back to Pakistan once Kulsoom's health improves in next few days."

Begum Kulsoom was admitted to hospital in London in August last year after doctors discovered she was suffering from throat cancer. She has been undergoing treatment since.

On June 14, Begum Kulsoom was shifted to the hospital's ICU after she suffered a cardiac arrest and has been on life support since.

Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam, reached London the same day to tend to Begum Kulsoom.

The PML-N supremo declined to comment on political situation, saying it was inappropriate to discuss political affairs here.

"[I] will do politics after going back to Pakistan," he added.

Nawaz thanked the entire nation for remembering his wife in prayers, adding, "May Almighty Allah grant health to all individuals who have been ill, including Kulsoom."

He said that before arriving in London, he intended to return to the country after four days.

"I have been unable to speak to Kulsoom since I came here. I even brought a return ticket," the former premier said.

He reiterated that they would return as soon as his wife's condition improves.

