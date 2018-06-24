Pakistan on way to revival, reemergence, says new envoy to US

WASHINGTON DC: Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, Pakistan's new ambassador to the United States, has said Pakistan is well on its way to its revival and reemergence.



Speaking at an event held to welcome the new envoy, Siddiqui said, "everyone needs to participate in Pakistan’s revival and reemergence and we are our well on our way towards it".

He added, there was no denying that the country had challenges.

“I am not denying we have challenges, but many countries have challenges,” he said.

He added it would be difficult to find a country that is not facing one.

Siddiqui urged the Pakistani community to step forward and rather than talking about the negativity, to participate alongside him and also hold him accountable, and work with him in order to get Pakistan back to where it once was.

Despite, the new ambassador did not touch upon Pakistan and Us relationship at the event, he urged the Pakistani American's present to take part in politics leading to Pakistan being more represented.

"You can support us in many ways," the ambassador said. "But more important than that is to participate in your political discourse and process."

"If you can do that, then you can carry the Pakistan story and naturally offer a perspective that is your own, presenting Pakistan in a fair way," he added.

A day earlier, Siddiqui had presented his credentials to President Donald Trump.

During his visit to the White House, Siddiqui presented his credentials and related documents to Trump, whereafter he could officially start working as a diplomat.

Siddiqui was named the ambassador on May 8 after Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, his predecessor, stepped down from the position. The new envoy reached Washington, DC on May 29 and assumed his new role of ambassadorship on May 30.

While Siddiqui has met various leaders and officials since, he can only now, after the presentation of his credentials, officially start working and meet notables as Pakistan's ambassador to the US.

Siddiqui, an investment banker by profession, is a graduate of Cornell University, USA. He was serving as a special assistant to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with the status of a state minister when he was appointed ambassador by the government.