Pakistan an atomic power that can’t be handed over to inexperienced person: Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL: Former interior and planning minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday took a dig at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.



“Pakistan is an atomic power that cannot be handed over to an inexperienced person,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart said while addressing a corner meeting in Narowal.

Recalling the achievements of the PML-N government, Iqbal said, “We broke the backbone of terrorists and promoted peace.”

“The PML-N generated 10,000MW of electricity and steered the country out of darkness,” he continued.

“Owing to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, China initiated projects worth billions of dollars in the country under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.”

Iqbal stressed, “The future of Pakistan lies in the Constitution, democracy and respect of vote.”

The former interior minister further lamented, “Pakistan has not been allowed to become Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan in the last 70 years.”

Iqbal will be contesting the general election scheduled for July 25 from his hometown constituency of NA-78 (Narowal).