ANP's Asfandyar slams PTI's Imran for sidelining party members, ruining Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Imran Khan has ended up sidelining his party's visionary members, the chief of the Awami National Party (ANP) said Sunday evening, ahead of the upcoming general elections, for which the former's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) recently released its final list of candidates.



While addressing an audience in Charsadda, ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan lamented how the government of PTI, prior to the incumbent caretaker leadership, gave Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) citizens the gift of change by turning Peshawar into ruins.

"The true face of PTI's so-called 'change' was only unveiled after their government completed the tenure," he added.

