Locals protest disappearance of six-year-old boy in Kasur

KASUR: Locals protested against the disappearance of a six-your-old boy in Kasur district of Punjab on Monday, blaming the police for not making enough efforts for his recovery.



Faiq, 6, went missing from outside his home in Kasur's Chowk Shafi Wala area on March 24. There has been no clue of the child since.

Relatives allege that police only issued an advert with regard to the minor's disappearance, but did not do much to trace the child.

The family of the minor and residents of the area Monday held a rally from Chowk Shafi Wala to Baldia Chowk. The protesting locals chanted slogans against the law enforcers and demanded recovery of the child.

They alleged that police did nothing to recover the missing child, warning of expanding their protest if the law enforcers did not recover the minor soon.

Mother appeals for social media campaign

The mother of the missing child said that Faiq had gone out to purchase something, but did not return. She said that they looked for the boy everywhere, but could not find any clue to him.

She appealed to the masses to campaign for her son's recovery on social networking forums.

CM Askari directs IG for child's recovery

Meanwhile, the caretaker Punjab chief minister took notice of Geo News' story regarding Faiq's disappearance.

Chief Minister Hassan Askari directed the inspector general (IG) Punjab for the recovery of the child and sought a report on the matter within 48 hours, his spokesman said.

Widespread child abuse

The name of the district has repeatedly been in the headlines with regard to widespread child abuse. In January, the brutal rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Kasur had sparked protests in several cities.

Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4, 2018, and found dead in a garbage heap five days later.

On January 23, the authorities claimed to have nabbed Imran, said to be a serial killer involved in other such crimes, through a DNA match.

The ATC conducted the trial inside the Kot Lakhpat Jail and concluded proceedings a week after the suspect's indictment, as per the orders of the Lahore High Court.

Imran was sentenced to death for kidnapping, rape, murder and under Section 7-ATA. He had confessed to his crime in court on the day of his indictment.