Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

GDA pens protest letter to ECP over Sindh’s ‘biased’ caretaker setup

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jun 25, 2018

The Grand Democratic Alliance held a press conference at Kingri House on June 25, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab

KARACHI: The Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi-led Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) penned on Monday a protest letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decrying ‘biased’ caretaker setup in Sindh.

In the letter, the GDA has expressed lack of trust on Sindh’s caretaker setup, stating that: “the caretaker setup is just a continuation of the Pakistan Peoples Party government.”

The letter alleged that appointments were made through nepotism across the province, adding that the assistant returning officers were hired from the provincial education department. Most officials from the education department have appeared before NAB and other investigation agencies, according to GDA.

The heads of local bodies are running the electoral campaign of PPP, the letter stated. “It is the constitutional responsibility of the ECP to ensure transparent and fair elections.”

Later, while addressing a press conference at Kingri House, Pir Pagara remarked that the current caretaker setup is biased. Even Sindh's election commission it not unbiased, he alleged.

"We had hoped that the caretaker setup would conduct transparent elections," he said.

Former National Assembly speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza, who along with her husband Zulfikar Mirza announced to join GDA on June 3, remarked that there is a difference between the caretaker setups of Punjab and Sindh.

She alleged that the caretaker CM Sindh Fazalur Rehman and the provincial Inspector General of Police are quite powerless and weak, adding that Sindh CM is not “unbiased”. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Couldn't secure enough seats in 2013 due to lack of experience: Imran

Couldn't secure enough seats in 2013 due to lack of experience: Imran

 Updated 42 minutes ago
MQM-P suspends basic membership of Shahid Pasha

MQM-P suspends basic membership of Shahid Pasha

 Updated 46 minutes ago
SIUT’s 50th batch of volunteers awarded certificates

SIUT’s 50th batch of volunteers awarded certificates

 Updated 2 hours ago
Dar seen avoiding journalists' queries in London

Dar seen avoiding journalists' queries in London

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sindh education dept seeks extension in summer vacation

Sindh education dept seeks extension in summer vacation

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB arrests PML-N's Qamarul Islam in Saaf Pani Company case

NAB arrests PML-N's Qamarul Islam in Saaf Pani Company case

 Updated 25 minutes ago
Kulsoom’s condition deteriorating due to infection: Nawaz

Kulsoom’s condition deteriorating due to infection: Nawaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP finalises manifesto for General Election 2018

PPP finalises manifesto for General Election 2018

 Updated 4 hours ago
ISPR warns citizens of individuals impersonating as army officers

ISPR warns citizens of individuals impersonating as army officers

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM