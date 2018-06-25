Can't connect right now! retry
ISPR warns citizens of individuals impersonating as army officers

Monday Jun 25, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Monday warned citizens of individuals impersonating as army officers, seeking personal details like CNIC, bank account numbers on the pretext of census verification.

“No calls are being made from the armed forces seeking CNIC, bank account numbers related to census verification,” said ISPR in a statement.

The military’s media wing urged citizens to immediately report such calls on an emergency helpline.

“Public is requested not to respond to such calls, and immediately report the same on our emergency help line UAN 1135 and 1125.” 

