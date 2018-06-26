Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 26 2018
GEO NEWS

Couldn't secure enough seats in 2013 due to lack of experience: Imran

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

PTI chief Imran Khan says this time his party is going to contest the elections with full preparation. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Monday said that his party could not secure enough seats in 2013 elections owing to lack of experience.

In an interview with state TV, Khan said this time his party was going to contest the elections with full preparation. He said the PTI had issued tickets for elections in 232 National Assembly constituencies.

The PTI chairman said that he had always fought against corruption.

He said that according to a survey, least corruption was recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Speaking of their performance in the province, he said that his party-led government established 15 new hospitals in KP, besides upgrading old hospitals.

Regarding Punjab province, Khan claimed that his party's graph was rising in the province.

