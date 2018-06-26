Can't connect right now! retry
Rain expected in Karachi this week as monsoon approaches

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

A view of Saddar area in Karachi. Photo:Geo News 

KARACHI: A rainy spell may soon be dispelling the heat and humidity in Karachi as the monsoon system approaches.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the metropolis is likely to receive rain on Thursday and Friday, along with most of the rest of the country.

Rain and thundershower with gusty winds is expected today at isolated places in Bannu, D.I. Khan, D.G. Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sukkur, Larkana, Sh. Benazirabad, Kalat divisions and Kashmir.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of Pakistan during the past 24 hours. However, rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Faisalabad, D.G. Khan, Lahore, Malakand, Zhob divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Met has forecast monsoon rains beginning from July 1 in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. 

