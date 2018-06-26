Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Former PM Abbasi criticises arrest of PML-N's Qamarul Islam

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

The Islamabad Election Tribunal on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, cleared former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to contest the upcoming polls from the NA-53 Islamabad-II constituency. Photo: Geo News screen grab 
1

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday criticised the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III in connection with Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case.

Engineer Qamarul Islam, who has served as the chairman of the Saaf Pani Company, is accused of having awarded contracts for 84 water treatment plants at a higher price.

Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the former premier said that Islam's arrest was 'unfortunate.'

"I request the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to release Islam immediately," Abbasi said, adding that it was regrettable that a person who had never been probed was arrested all of a sudden.

He further remarked that only alleged issues in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were being highlighted.

Discussing the upcoming polls, Abbasi observed that questions were being raised on the transparency of the election.

"Justice should be served, and it should be visible," he said. "Nawaz has appeared for a hundred hearings till date but like I had earlier said, there is no hope of Nawaz getting justice."

The arrest of Islam, the PML-N's candidate from NA-59, was criticised by the party supremo Nawaz Sharif and spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Abbasi allowed to contest election from NA-53

The Islamabad Election Tribunal on Tuesday cleared Abbasi to contest the upcoming polls from the NA-53 Islamabad-II constituency.

The returning officer for Islamabad’s NA-53 constituency had rejected Abbasi’s nomination papers on June 19. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Abbasi did not complete the affidavit of the nomination forms.

PTI chief Imran Khan and Ayesha Gulalai's nomination papers for the constituency were also rejected on the same grounds.

Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani, who was hearing the appeal, overruled the returning officer's verdict. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PAF training aircraft crashes at Peshawar air base

PAF training aircraft crashes at Peshawar air base

 Updated 58 minutes ago
Pakistan will be destroyed if it depends on India: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan will be destroyed if it depends on India: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated an hour ago
ECP finalises polling scheme for Lahore

ECP finalises polling scheme for Lahore

Updated 2 hours ago
Had no role in forming National Reconciliation Ordinance, Zardari informs SC

Had no role in forming National Reconciliation Ordinance, Zardari informs SC

Updated an hour ago
Supreme Court to resume hearing Memogate case today

Supreme Court to resume hearing Memogate case today

 Updated 3 hours ago
Larkana judge admonished by CJP 'resigns over humiliation'

Larkana judge admonished by CJP 'resigns over humiliation'

Updated 3 hours ago
Avenfield case: Khawaja Haris resumes concluding arguments on sixth day

Avenfield case: Khawaja Haris resumes concluding arguments on sixth day

Updated 2 hours ago
Shahid Khaqan, Khawaja Asif, Farooq Sattar cleared to contest polls

Shahid Khaqan, Khawaja Asif, Farooq Sattar cleared to contest polls

 Updated 9 minutes ago
'Green gold': Pakistan plants hundreds of millions of trees

'Green gold': Pakistan plants hundreds of millions of trees

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM