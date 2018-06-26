Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 26 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

Memogate case: Effective laws needed to bring back Husain Haqqani, CJP informed

By
Qamber Zaidi

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

Husain Haqqani. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court resumed hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the implementation of the 2011 Memogate scandal on Tuesday.

As the hearing went under way, the three-member bench led by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar inquired about the steps taken by the government to bring former ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani back to Pakistan.

Senior legal expert Ahmer Bilal Soofi, who has been appointed amicus curiae in the case, informed the apex court that the case is facing difficulties due to lack of legislation in bringing back Haqqani. 

He added that effective legislation is needed in order to bring back people from outside the country to face cases. 

The chief justice then remarked that as per Soofi, without amending the law, Haqqani cannot be brought back to Pakistan. 

Chief Justice Nisar directed Soofi two come up with a draft legislation in this regard in two weeks and adjourned the hearing indefinitely. 

During a hearing on March 28, the Supreme Court had given the government a 30-day deadline to bring Haqqani, the main accused in the scandal, back to the country. Chief Justice Nisar had expressed annoyance at no positive development having been made regarding Haqqani’s return, and had warned that the court would not accept any excuses after the deadline's expiration.

Memogate scandal

The Memogate scandal erupted in 2011, when Pakistani-American businessman Mansoor Ijaz claimed to have received an 'anti-army' memo from Haqqani, the then-Pakistan envoy in Washington DC, for then-US chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Admiral Mike Mullen.

The memo sent by Haqqani allegedly mentioned a possible army coup in Pakistan following the US raid in Abbottabad to kill Osama bin Laden.

It also allegedly sought assistance from the US for the then-Pakistan Peoples Party government for 'reigning in the military and intelligence agencies'.

Memogate scandal: Govt given one month to bring back Husain Haqqani

CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar says on-air discussions over case should be banned

In 2012, a judicial commission was tasked to probe the case, and it concluded that the memo was authentic and authored by the former envoy.

The commission said the purpose of the memo was to convince American officials that Pakistan's civilian government was 'pro-US'.

The scandal, taken to the Supreme Court by then-opposition leader Nawaz Sharif and several others, led to Haqqani's resignation and subsequent exit from the country.

Resurrection of the case

On February 1, 2018 the Supreme Court constituted a three-member bench to resume hearing of the controversial Memogate case, and issued a notice to Hussain Haqqani the same day.

Later that month, the apex court issued arrest warrants for the former ambassador. In an attempt to get Haqqani to appear in the court, the Federal Investigation Agency was reported to have approached Interpol on February 15 to issue red warrants for him. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

 Updated 52 minutes ago
SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

 Updated 2 hours ago
Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

 Updated 4 hours ago
NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

 Updated 4 hours ago
SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM