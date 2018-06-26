Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jun 26 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan face Netherlands in Hockey Champions Trophy today

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

Sander Baart (R) of The Netherlands is tackled by Muhammad Rizwan Senior of Pakistan during their men's hockey match at the Champions Trophy in Melbourne on December 1, 2012. Photo: AFP
 

NETHERLANDS: Pakistan will face hosts Netherlands in their third match of Champions Trophy taking place in Breda, Netherlands.

Pakistan lost their opening game of the tournament to rivals India 4-0. The clubbing by India was followed by another loss, this time to top-ranked team Australia 2-1.

On the other hand, fourth-ranked Netherlands who lost their opening game 2-1 to Argentina, thrashed Belgium 6-1 in the next game.

Pakistan won the inaugural edition of the Champions Trophy held in Lahore in 1978 when they beat Australia in the final.

Hockey Champions Trophy: Australia beat Pakistan by 2-1

Pakistan lost to India 4-0 in the opening match of the Men's Hockey Champions Trophy on Saturday

Four years later, Pakistan picked up their second title beating West Germany in Karachi. The last time Pakistan picked up the Champions Trophy title was in 1994 in Lahore, when they beat Germany (7–6) on penalty strokes.

Not only does Pakistan have three titles under its belt, the green shirts have finished as runner-up seven times in the tournament in 1983, 1984, 1988, 1991, 1996, 1998, and 2014.

Six teams are taking part in this year's tournament, which is the last edition of the Champions Trophy. The tournament will be replaced by the Hockey Pro League (HPL) in 2019.

Apart from hosts the Netherlands, Australia, Argentina, Belgium, India and Pakistan are taking part in the tournament from June 23 to July 1.

Pakistan's next game will be against Argentina on June 28 followed by match against Belgium on June 29. 

The match between Pakistan and Netherlands will start at 11pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2018

M Rizwan Sr (captain), Imran Butt, Amjad Ali, M Irfan Sr, Mubashir Ali, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Touseeq Arshad, Rashid Mahmood, Tasawar Abbas, Abu Bakar, M Irfan Jr, Arslan Qadir, Umar Bhutta, Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob and Aijaz Ahmed.

Comments

More From Sports:

Winning 50-over World Cup the only thing missing, says Shoaib Malik

Winning 50-over World Cup the only thing missing, says Shoaib Malik

 Updated 2 hours ago
Federer eyes ninth Wimbledon title but wary of Nadal threat

Federer eyes ninth Wimbledon title but wary of Nadal threat

 Updated 4 hours ago
Messi's Argentina have shot at World Cup redemption

Messi's Argentina have shot at World Cup redemption

 Updated 5 hours ago
Spain snatch late draw with Morocco to top group

Spain snatch late draw with Morocco to top group

 Updated 12 hours ago
Portugal held after Ronaldo penalty miss but qualify for last 16

Portugal held after Ronaldo penalty miss but qualify for last 16

 Updated 5 hours ago
Salah´s Egypt leave World Cup winless after late Saudi defeat

Salah´s Egypt leave World Cup winless after late Saudi defeat

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pak to not play World Junior Squash Championship as India rejects visas to players

Pak to not play World Junior Squash Championship as India rejects visas to players

Updated 18 hours ago
PCB questions Umar Akmal after fixing claims

PCB questions Umar Akmal after fixing claims

 Updated 20 hours ago
Uruguay top World Cup Group A, Russia second after 3-0 defeat

Uruguay top World Cup Group A, Russia second after 3-0 defeat

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM