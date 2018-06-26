Pakistan face Netherlands in Hockey Champions Trophy today

Sander Baart (R) of The Netherlands is tackled by Muhammad Rizwan Senior of Pakistan during their men's hockey match at the Champions Trophy in Melbourne on December 1, 2012. Photo: AFP

NETHERLANDS: Pakistan will face hosts Netherlands in their third match of Champions Trophy taking place in Breda, Netherlands.



Pakistan lost their opening game of the tournament to rivals India 4-0. The clubbing by India was followed by another loss, this time to top-ranked team Australia 2-1.

On the other hand, fourth-ranked Netherlands who lost their opening game 2-1 to Argentina, thrashed Belgium 6-1 in the next game.

Pakistan won the inaugural edition of the Champions Trophy held in Lahore in 1978 when they beat Australia in the final.



Four years later, Pakistan picked up their second title beating West Germany in Karachi. The last time Pakistan picked up the Champions Trophy title was in 1994 in Lahore, when they beat Germany (7–6) on penalty strokes.

Not only does Pakistan have three titles under its belt, the green shirts have finished as runner-up seven times in the tournament in 1983, 1984, 1988, 1991, 1996, 1998, and 2014.



Six teams are taking part in this year's tournament, which is the last edition of the Champions Trophy. The tournament will be replaced by the Hockey Pro League (HPL) in 2019.

Apart from hosts the Netherlands, Australia, Argentina, Belgium, India and Pakistan are taking part in the tournament from June 23 to July 1.

Pakistan's next game will be against Argentina on June 28 followed by match against Belgium on June 29.

The match between Pakistan and Netherlands will start at 11pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2018

M Rizwan Sr (captain), Imran Butt, Amjad Ali, M Irfan Sr, Mubashir Ali, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Touseeq Arshad, Rashid Mahmood, Tasawar Abbas, Abu Bakar, M Irfan Jr, Arslan Qadir, Umar Bhutta, Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob and Aijaz Ahmed.