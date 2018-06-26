Can't connect right now! retry
After Sikandar Bosan, PTI withdraws tickets from two Gujrat candidates

Chaudhary Ilyas and Muhammad Zubair. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has withdrawn party tickets from two Gujrat candidates.

The names of former Gujrat district president Chaudhary Ilyas and Muhammad Zubair are missing from the list issued by the party of candidates for the General Election 2018.

Chaudhary Ilyas had been issued a ticket by the party for NA-71 Gujrat constituency while Muhammad Zubair was to contest from PP-28.

Earlier on Sunday, the PTI withdrew the ticket awarded to former federal minister Sikandar Hayat Bosan amid growing protest by angry workers against ‘unjustified’ awarding of tickets in many constituencies.

PTI issues list of election candidates

PTI on Sunday released the final list of its candidates running in the forthcoming general elections

Bosan had been awarded a ticket to contest the upcoming general election from NA-154 Multan constituency. However, several party workers from the constituency protested against the party’s decision to award a ticket to the former minister, who joined the PTI only last month when the party he was last with, PML-N, completed its five-year term.

PTI on Sunday released the final list of its candidates running in the general election scheduled for July 25.

