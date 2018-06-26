Can't connect right now! retry
Nawaz directs PML-N leaders to adopt strict strategy on NAB arrests

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

Former premier Nawaz Sharif, during a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, discussed the current situation and future strategy regarding the arrest of party candidates by the NAB. — Geo News FILE

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif directed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Tuesday to adopt a strict strategy in the wake of arrests of party candidates by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Nawaz gave the directions to the party leaders through a phone call from London. He also telephoned Shehbaz Sharif, the party’s president, and discussed the election campaign.

The former premier discussed the current situation and future strategy regarding the arrest of party candidates by the NAB.

Nawaz also directed the party leaders to protest on the recent arrest of PML-N candidate against Chaudhry Nisar from NA-59, Qamarul Islam.

The PML-N leader said he suspected that the NAB will continue to take action against his party ahead of elections. 

PML-N candidate sent on physical remand in Saaf Pani corruption case

Qamarul Islam, the PML-N candidate on NA-59, Rawalpindi, was arrested by NAB on Monday

He also arrived at the hospital, to visit his ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, who is currently on ventilator in a critical condition.

Nawaz said that the doctors will apprise him today of his wife’s condition.

On Monday, NAB Lahore arrested PML-N’s ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III, Engineer Qamarul Islam, in connection with Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case. Islam is contesting the election against former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Islam, who has served as the chairman of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company, is accused of having awarded contracts for 84 water treatment plants at a higher price.

The arrest drew criticism from PML-N leaders, some of whom also termed it "pre-poll rigging."

Responding to a question about the arrest, Nawaz had said on Monday that he was upset having learned of Islam's arrest.

Former PM Abbasi criticises arrest of PML-N's Qamarul Islam

Former premier requests NAB to release Islam immediately, says arrest of a person never probed in the past is regrettable

PML-N spokesperson and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had described the NAB action as "pre-poll rigging" and said that the party would approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in this regard.

On the other hand, Nisar had also said that the NAB action was "condemnable". The former interior minister had said that this could make the election controversial.

Earlier today, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticised the arrest saying that it was "unfortunate."

"I request the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to release Islam immediately," Abbasi said, adding that it was regrettable that a person who had never been probed was arrested all of a sudden.

