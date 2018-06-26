NACTA summons session ahead of elections over possible security threats

Sources informed that the NACTA has decided to summon the session on July 9/ file photo

ISLAMABAD: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) summoned a high-level meeting of the in-charges of the security institutions and political parties, keeping in view possible terrorist threats ahead of General Election 2018, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources informed that the NACTA has decided to summon the session on July 9.

The meeting will comprise two sessions. In the first session, heads of the security institutions will discuss internal security situation of the country before the election.

Sources said that in the second session, suggestions will be taken from the in-charges of the political parties.

Last week, the NACTA had sent the suggestion to hold a security session to the interior minister.

Sources said that the interior minister has given approval for holding a session upon the NACTA’s recommendation.

In the session, four home secretaries will also be present along with federal and provincial home ministers.

Sources further said that the session will be attended by the chief election commissioner and home secretary.