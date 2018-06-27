Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 27 2018
GEO NEWS

Bitter spat ensues as PML-N's Javed Latif, PTI's Faisal Javed trade slander

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: A conversation during Geo News' political talk show Aapas Ki Baat took a turn for the worst Tuesday night when two of the guests started slandering each other with labels, the channel reported.

The debate heated up when rivals Javed Latif, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Faisal Javed of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called each other's leadership thieves and dacoits.

Muneeb Farooq, the talk show host, was left ignored as he attempted to silence them, while the two political party members bickered bitterly and did not listen to the anchor.

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

