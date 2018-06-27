Bitter spat ensues as PML-N's Javed Latif, PTI's Faisal Javed trade slander

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: A conversation during Geo News' political talk show Aapas Ki Baat took a turn for the worst Tuesday night when two of the guests started slandering each other with labels, the channel reported.



The debate heated up when rivals Javed Latif, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Faisal Javed of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called each other's leadership thieves and dacoits.



Muneeb Farooq, the talk show host, was left ignored as he attempted to silence them, while the two political party members bickered bitterly and did not listen to the anchor.