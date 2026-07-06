Amjad Hussain takes oath, becomes Gilgit-Baltistan CM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Amjad Hussain Advocate addresses ceremony after taking oath as new chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gilgit, July 6, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Governor administers oath ceremony.

Youth, women praised for participation.

CM thanks party leadership.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Amjad Hussain Advocate was sworn in as the new chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday, following his party’s victory in the 2026 regional elections.

Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah administered the oath to the newly elected chief minister at a ceremony in Gilgit.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Hussain said the PPP had emerged as the largest party in Gilgit-Baltistan in the June 7 elections.

He said young people and women had played a significant role in the 2026 elections, while PPP candidates secured victories in their respective constituencies.

“I thank those who gave the Pakistan Peoples Party a 100% result in the elections,” he said.

The chief minister said the people had continued the longstanding tradition of placing their trust in the PPP by giving the party a strong mandate and greater responsibilities.

“This relationship is not new; it spans three generations,” he said. The CM said the PPP had secured a strong mandate in Diamer for the first time.

Hussain added that despite the PPP not being in power at the Centre, the people had once again reposed confidence in the party.

He also expressed gratitude to the party leadership for its support.

Hussain also thanked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership for giving the PPP the opportunity to form the government.

Hussain — who was elected unopposed as no other member submitted their nomination papers for the top post — has become the fifth chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. He was elected from the GBA-1 constituency in the GB Legislative Assembly elections and is also the President of the PPP GB chapter.