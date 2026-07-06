 
Geo News

Amjad Hussain takes oath, becomes Gilgit-Baltistan CM

PPP leader vows to honour public mandate after election victory

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 06, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Amjad Hussain Advocate addresses ceremony after taking oath as new chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gilgit, July 6, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Amjad Hussain Advocate addresses ceremony after taking oath as new chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gilgit, July 6, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News
  • Governor administers oath ceremony.
  • Youth, women praised for participation.
  • CM thanks party leadership.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Amjad Hussain Advocate was sworn in as the new chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday, following his party’s victory in the 2026 regional elections.

Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah administered the oath to the newly elected chief minister at a ceremony in Gilgit.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Hussain said the PPP had emerged as the largest party in Gilgit-Baltistan in the June 7 elections.

He said young people and women had played a significant role in the 2026 elections, while PPP candidates secured victories in their respective constituencies.

“I thank those who gave the Pakistan Peoples Party a 100% result in the elections,” he said.

The chief minister said the people had continued the longstanding tradition of placing their trust in the PPP by giving the party a strong mandate and greater responsibilities.

“This relationship is not new; it spans three generations,” he said. The CM said the PPP had secured a strong mandate in Diamer for the first time.

Hussain added that despite the PPP not being in power at the Centre, the people had once again reposed confidence in the party.

He also expressed gratitude to the party leadership for its support.

Hussain also thanked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership for giving the PPP the opportunity to form the government.

Hussain — who was elected unopposed as no other member submitted their nomination papers for the top post — has become the fifth chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. He was elected from the GBA-1 constituency in the GB Legislative Assembly elections and is also the President of the PPP GB chapter.

Sanaullah says attempts being made to drag DPM Dar into foreign women assault case video
Sanaullah says attempts being made to drag DPM Dar into foreign women assault case
Govt to boost weather forecasting, early warning systems with Rs1.6bn investment
Govt to boost weather forecasting, early warning systems with Rs1.6bn investment
Govt rejects allegations telecom bill drafted to benefit companies, individuals video
Govt rejects allegations telecom bill drafted to benefit companies, individuals
Islamabad likely to host next round of US-Iran technical talks on July 14-15: sources
Islamabad likely to host next round of US-Iran technical talks on July 14-15: sources
CM Maryam ordered merit-based action in foreign women kidnapping case: police
CM Maryam ordered merit-based action in foreign women kidnapping case: police
PAF officer martyred while saving woman in Islamabad: police
PAF officer martyred while saving woman in Islamabad: police
State minister holds ‘Khuli Kachehri' in Jhelum to address public grievances
State minister holds ‘Khuli Kachehri' in Jhelum to address public grievances
IHC seeks report on Imran, Bushra's 'solitary confinement'
IHC seeks report on Imran, Bushra's 'solitary confinement'