Military vows all necessary measures to secure Pakistan's water share amid India tensions

An image of 276th Corps Commanders' Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, July 6, 2026. — ISPR

Military commanders condemn human rights violations in IIOJK.

Military vows continued IBOs against India-backed terrorists.

CDF Munir urges commanders to maintain operational readiness.



ISLAMABAD: The military's top brass has resolved to take all measures necessary to ensure availability of Pakistan's rightful share of water, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

The statement came during the 276th Corps Commanders' Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to the military's media wing.

India held the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan (IWT) in abeyance, following the killing of 26 people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in April 2025. New Delhi accused Islamabad of orchestrating the deadly militant attack, an allegation that Pakistan denied.

The forum, taking note of Indian rhetoric surrounding the IWT, reaffirmed the guidance given in National Security Committee (NSC) directive of April 24, 2025.

It expressed "resolute commitment to undertake all measures necessary" to ensure availability of Pakistan's rightful share of water as per the directives of the government and inspirations of the people of Pakistan.

The forum offered fateha for the martyred of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and innocent civilians, reaffirming that their sacrifices remain the foundation of Pakistan's security, unity, and resilience.

The forum reviewed the prevailing security environment, expressing satisfaction over the operational preparedness, professionalism, and combat readiness of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The forum expressed serious concerns over the continued use of territory under the control of the Afghan Taliban regime by Indian sponsored terrorist groups, including Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan, to orchestrate attacks inside Pakistan.

It affirmed that lasting peace and stability in the region was contingent upon preventing use of Afghan soil by India-backed terrorist proxies for which the Afghan Taliban regime was directly responsible.

"Pakistan has unequivocal right to defend its people from terrorism and the Armed Forces shall continue Intelligence-Based Operations against terrorism emanating from Afghan Taliban controlled territory under the ambit of Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq," the ISPR said.

In addition to the kinetic actions, the top military brass underscored the immediate need for putting in place robust governance structures in restive areas for public service and welfare as well as to break the "nefarious terror-crime nexus" thriving under vested political patronage.

The forum noted increased reliance on an evolving pattern of externally supported hybrid warfare and disinformation campaigns to cause unrest after last year's Mark-e-Haq.

Participants condemned all such forms of state-supported financing, facilitation or sponsorship of proxies and underscored that any attempts to use hybrid means to destabilise Pakistan would continue to be countered with strategic clarity and firm resolve.

Reviewing the evolving regional landscape, the forum appreciated Pakistan's constructive role in promoting dialogue, de-escalation and regional stability.

It reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to peaceful conflict resolution, respect for international law and enhanced regional cooperation to address shared security challenges.

The forum rejected and condemned the ongoing human rights violations and unilateral demographic engineering in IIOJK, declaring that Kashmir remained the jugular vein of Pakistan.

Reaffirming Pakistan's unyielding diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmir cause, the forum emphasised that true regional stability hinges entirely on granting the Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In his concluding remarks, Field Marshal Munir directed commanders to follow up expeditiously on the multi-domain transformation plan in line with the evolving character of war.

He also called upon the commanders to maintain highest standards of vigilance, operational readiness and professional excellence, emphasising integrated responses to conventional, sub-conventional and hybrid threats while safeguarding Pakistan's sovereignty and national interests at all costs.