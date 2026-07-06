 
Geo News

President Zardari to depart on four-day visit to Kyrgyzstan today

This is the first visit by Pakistani president to Kyrgyz Republic in 21 years, says Foreign Office

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 06, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
President Asif Ali Zardari coming out of plane at Nawabshah Airport. — APP/File
President Asif Ali Zardari coming out of plane at Nawabshah Airport. — APP/File

  • Zardari to hold one-on-one, delegation-level talks with counterpart.
  • Discussions to cover trade, energy, mining and digital economy.
  • Pakistani president to also receive Kyrgyz parliament speaker.

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari will depart today on an official four-day visit to the Kyrgyz Republic from July 6 to 9, leading a high-level delegation at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, the Foreign Office announced.

This is the first visit by a Pakistani president to the Kyrgyz Republic in 21 years, marking a historic milestone in the bilateral relationship.

The visit follows the successful trip of President Zhaparov to Pakistan in December 2025 and reflects the sustained upward trajectory of high-level engagement between the two countries.

During the visit, President Zardari will hold a one-on-one meeting and delegation-level talks with President Zhaparov, during which the two leaders will review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan relations and exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Discussions are expected to focus on deepening cooperation across trade and investment, energy, mining, agriculture, textiles, the halal industry, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, the digital economy, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

President Zardari will also receive the Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament for a courtesy call during his visit.

Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic enjoy warm and fraternal relations, anchored in shared history, faith, culture and common aspirations for peace, connectivity and prosperity in Central and South Asia, the Foreign Office said.

Sanaullah says attempts being made to drag DPM Dar into foreign women assault case video
Sanaullah says attempts being made to drag DPM Dar into foreign women assault case
Govt to boost weather forecasting, early warning systems with Rs1.6bn investment
Govt to boost weather forecasting, early warning systems with Rs1.6bn investment
Govt rejects allegations telecom bill drafted to benefit companies, individuals video
Govt rejects allegations telecom bill drafted to benefit companies, individuals
Islamabad likely to host next round of US-Iran technical talks on July 14-15: sources
Islamabad likely to host next round of US-Iran technical talks on July 14-15: sources
CM Maryam ordered merit-based action in foreign women kidnapping case: police
CM Maryam ordered merit-based action in foreign women kidnapping case: police
PAF officer martyred while saving woman in Islamabad: police
PAF officer martyred while saving woman in Islamabad: police
State minister holds ‘Khuli Kachehri' in Jhelum to address public grievances
State minister holds ‘Khuli Kachehri' in Jhelum to address public grievances
IHC seeks report on Imran, Bushra's 'solitary confinement'
IHC seeks report on Imran, Bushra's 'solitary confinement'