Wednesday Jun 27 2018
Two new caretaker federal ministers take oath

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Two more caretaker ministers were inducted into the Federal Cabinet on Wednesday.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to Lahore-based businessman Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman and former defence secretary Lieutenant General (retd) Khalid Naeem Lodhi, in a ceremony held at the Presidency.

Among others, the ceremony was attended by Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, members of the federal cabinet and other senior officials.

On June 5, a six-member caretaker federal cabinet appointed by the interim prime minister was sworn-in.

Six-member caretaker federal cabinet sworn in

President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to the six-member interim cabinet

The cabinet included former governor of State Bank of Pakistan Shamshad Akhtar, former Pakistan ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon, former senator Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Mohammad Yousuf Shaikh, Mohammad Azam Khan, and Syed Ali Zafar.

Haroon was given the portfolio of Foreign Ministry and National Security Division along with the additional portfolio of Ministry of Defence. 

Akhtar was appointed as minister of finance and planning.

Azam Khan has been given the portfolio of Ministry of Interior, while Yusuf Shaikh has been made Minister of Education, as per a notification.

The ministries of law, parliamentary affairs and information were assigned to Zafar, a senior advocate.

Meanwhile, Khursheed was given the Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions and Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The caretaker cabinet will serve until a new government is formed after the July 25 general election.

Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore: sources

SC orders notifying Saleem Baig's appointment as PEMRA chief in two days

Nawaz, Pervaiz Rasheed review protest plans over recent NAB actions

PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

PPP names candidates for national, provincial seats from Punjab

Tribunal rejects nomination papers of Nisar Khuhro for PS-11

NAB once again summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

ECP rejects PTI’s request to extend polling time

SC to announce verdict in Daniyal Aziz contempt case tomorrow

