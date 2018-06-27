Two new caretaker federal ministers take oath

ISLAMABAD: Two more caretaker ministers were inducted into the Federal Cabinet on Wednesday.



President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to Lahore-based businessman Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman and former defence secretary Lieutenant General (retd) Khalid Naeem Lodhi, in a ceremony held at the Presidency.

Among others, the ceremony was attended by Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, members of the federal cabinet and other senior officials.

On June 5, a six-member caretaker federal cabinet appointed by the interim prime minister was sworn-in.

The cabinet included former governor of State Bank of Pakistan Shamshad Akhtar, former Pakistan ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon, former senator Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Mohammad Yousuf Shaikh, Mohammad Azam Khan, and Syed Ali Zafar.

Haroon was given the portfolio of Foreign Ministry and National Security Division along with the additional portfolio of Ministry of Defence.

Akhtar was appointed as minister of finance and planning.

Azam Khan has been given the portfolio of Ministry of Interior, while Yusuf Shaikh has been made Minister of Education, as per a notification.

The ministries of law, parliamentary affairs and information were assigned to Zafar, a senior advocate.

Meanwhile, Khursheed was given the Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions and Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The caretaker cabinet will serve until a new government is formed after the July 25 general election.