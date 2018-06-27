PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

Former CM Sindh was speaking to media/ Geo News screen grab

KARACHI: Former chief minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Peoples Party will win again from Sindh, in an apparent comeback at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif.

Former CM Sindh was speaking to media, where he responded to the comments passed by former CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif who was recently on a visit to Karachi.

“If Green Line project wasn’t completed then how come buses would have been utilised?” said Murad.

The PPP leader said that Shehbaz claimed he will make 10 Green Line transportation projects in Karachi and despite being in power the PML-N didn’t complete any such project.

“Nawaz remained a prime minister for four years, but he didn’t spend a single night in Sindh,” said Murad.

He further said that if anyone has worked for the betterment for the people of Sindh it is the PPP.

Former CM Sindh said that PPP leader Saeed Ghani won PS-114 by-election in Karachi, vowing that the party will again emerge victorious in the province.

Earlier this week, former CM Punjab was visiting Karachi, where he addressed gatherings in various areas of the city.

However, Shehbaz caused a storm on social media a day earlier as during his visit to the metropolis he vowed to turn “paan-chewing Karanchi” into Lahore.

The comment did not go down well with many as paan is considered a part of Karachi culture.

Shehbaz Sharif promised development and prosperity for Karachi during his visit, which was aimed to launch the party's election campaign.