Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PPP to win again from Sindh, Murad Ali Shah hits back at Shehbaz

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 27, 2018

Former CM Sindh was speaking to media/ Geo News screen grab

KARACHI: Former chief minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Peoples Party will win again from Sindh, in an apparent comeback at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif.

Former CM Sindh was speaking to media, where he responded to the comments passed by former CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif who was recently on a visit to Karachi.

“If Green Line project wasn’t completed then how come buses would have been utilised?” said Murad.

The PPP leader said that Shehbaz claimed he will make 10 Green Line transportation projects in Karachi and despite being in power the PML-N didn’t complete any such project.

“Nawaz remained a prime minister for four years, but he didn’t spend a single night in Sindh,” said Murad.

He further said that if anyone has worked for the betterment for the people of Sindh it is the PPP.

Shehbaz promises to develop Karachi if PML-N voted into power

Shehbaz arrived in Karachi earlier today to launch PML-N's election campaign

Former CM Sindh said that PPP leader Saeed Ghani won PS-114 by-election in Karachi, vowing that the party will again emerge victorious in the province.

Earlier this week, former CM Punjab was visiting Karachi, where he addressed gatherings in various areas of the city.

However, Shehbaz caused a storm on social media a day earlier as during his visit to the metropolis he vowed to turn “paan-chewing Karanchi” into Lahore.

The comment did not go down well with many as paan is considered a part of Karachi culture.

Shehbaz Sharif promised development and prosperity for Karachi during his visit, which was aimed to launch the party's election campaign.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Rangers arrest PPP leader and former adviser Dahri in Nawabshah

Rangers arrest PPP leader and former adviser Dahri in Nawabshah

 Updated 37 minutes ago
Imran Khan pays visit to Baba Fariduddin's shrine in Pakpattan

Imran Khan pays visit to Baba Fariduddin's shrine in Pakpattan

 Updated an hour ago
FATF decides in favour of keeping Pakistan on grey list

FATF decides in favour of keeping Pakistan on grey list

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pak Embassy in Egypt organises launch of Jordanian author's book on Kashmir

Pak Embassy in Egypt organises launch of Jordanian author's book on Kashmir

 Updated 3 hours ago
Bilawal to present ‘revolutionary’ manifesto tomorrow: Zardari

Bilawal to present ‘revolutionary’ manifesto tomorrow: Zardari

 Updated 7 hours ago
Lahore to again reject Imran in forthcoming polls, says Hamza

Lahore to again reject Imran in forthcoming polls, says Hamza

 Updated 8 hours ago
Terrorism threat can't be ruled out at any time: interior minister

Terrorism threat can't be ruled out at any time: interior minister

 Updated 9 hours ago
SC allows Bahria Town Karachi to resume work

SC allows Bahria Town Karachi to resume work

 Updated 10 hours ago
Izhar hits back at Mustafa Kamal, says won’t respond to a ‘fake leader’

Izhar hits back at Mustafa Kamal, says won’t respond to a ‘fake leader’

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM