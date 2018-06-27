Maryam to contest polls from NA-127 Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has issued party ticket for NA-127 (Lahore) to Maryam Nawaz, she confirmed on Wednesday.



Maryam, who was earlier reported to have been issued party ticket for NA-125 (Lahore) constituency, clarified that her constituency has not been changed.

"My ticket for the constituency was announced today (Wednesday)," she said, adding that she had requested the party ticket for NA-125. "I will contest elections according to the direction of party leadership."

The PML-N leader, who is currently in London where her mother Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing treatment, shared that she will return once her mother's health improves while speaking to journalists in London.

The party’s parliamentary board had earlier issued party ticket of NA-125 to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and gave NA-127 (Lahore) ticket to Pervaiz Malik.



With Maryam contesting from NA-127, a stiff competition is expected between Malik and Bilal Yaseen for the NA-125 ticket. The party high-command has left the seat open and has not named candidate for the seat yet.

“If Maryam is contesting from NA-127, it’s my right to contest from NA-125,” Bilal Yaseen remarked.

Sources within the party, however, maintain that Pervaiz Malik, who was earlier issued party ticket for NA-127, is favorite to get the party ticket.

PML-N announced names of its candidates for national and provincial assembly seats from Punjab on Saturday.

Party’s President Shehbaz Sharif will contest the polls from NA-132 and NA-192. His son, Hamza Shehbaz, will contest the polls from NA-124.

Former minister of railways Khawaja Saad Rafique will face off PTI chairman Imran Khan in NA-131.

The party has fielded Ahsan Iqbal from NA-78, Khawaja Asif from NA-73, Rana Sanaullah from NA-106 and Abid Sher Ali from NA-108.

The PML-N has fielded Ayaz Sadiq against PTI's Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry in NA-133 Lahore.