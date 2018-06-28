Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran, wife visit Baba Fariduddin's shrine in Pakpattan

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 28, 2018

PAKPATTAN: Imran Khan, the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), paid a visit Wednesday night to Dargah-e-Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar here in the city and offered prayers as well, Geo News reported.

Accompanied by his wife, Bushra Maneka, Khan also reverently performed the ritualistic act of placing a cloth on the shrine of Baba Fariduddin.

The cricketer-turned-politician was welcomed by Dewan Azmat Said Mohammad Chishti, the PTI's candidate for the PP-192 constituency.

Dewan Ahmed Masood Chishti, the shrine's custodian, performed the traditional activities for Khan during the visit.

Afterwards, the group held a brief Fateha Khawani.

Maneka, on the other hand, spread flowers in front of the Bahishti Darwaza (the door of paradise) at the great Sufi saint's shrine, whereas Khan distributed ritualistic sweets and edibles.

