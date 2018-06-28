Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

MQM-P finalises candidates from Karachi after Rabita Committee meeting

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 28, 2018

KARACHI: The Bahadurabad faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has finalised its list of candidates who will be contesting in the upcoming general elections of 2018, the political party's Rabita Committee said Wednesday after a meeting of its members.

Sources informed Geo News that Ali Raza Abidi will be facing off Imran Khan in the NA-243 constituency, Mahfooz Yaar Khan will be against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in NA-246, and Usama Qadri will compete with Mustafa Kamal in NA-253.

On the other hand, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will be contesting the general elections from the NA-255 constituency while Dr Farooq Sattar will do so from NA-247 and NA-245.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Protests from disgruntled PTI workers follow Imran to Lahore

Protests from disgruntled PTI workers follow Imran to Lahore

 Updated 23 minutes ago
NAB has its own mandate, don’t want to indulge in blame game: law minister

NAB has its own mandate, don’t want to indulge in blame game: law minister

 Updated 47 minutes ago
NAB approves repatriation of Hasan, Hussain Nawaz via Interpol

NAB approves repatriation of Hasan, Hussain Nawaz via Interpol

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP directs candidates to submit party affiliation certificates

ECP directs candidates to submit party affiliation certificates

Updated 2 hours ago
Mirza Saleem Baig appointed PEMRA chairman

Mirza Saleem Baig appointed PEMRA chairman

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI's Fawad Chaudhry allowed to contest from NA-67

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry allowed to contest from NA-67

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC orders to remove ex-aviation chief Shujaat Azeem’s name from ECL

SC orders to remove ex-aviation chief Shujaat Azeem’s name from ECL

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N's Rana Afzal becomes latest political leader to face ire of constituents

PML-N's Rana Afzal becomes latest political leader to face ire of constituents

Updated 3 hours ago
Former PM Abbasi challenges disqualification from NA-57

Former PM Abbasi challenges disqualification from NA-57

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM