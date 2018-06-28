MQM-P finalises candidates from Karachi after Rabita Committee meeting

KARACHI: The Bahadurabad faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has finalised its list of candidates who will be contesting in the upcoming general elections of 2018, the political party's Rabita Committee said Wednesday after a meeting of its members.



Sources informed Geo News that Ali Raza Abidi will be facing off Imran Khan in the NA-243 constituency, Mahfooz Yaar Khan will be against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in NA-246, and Usama Qadri will compete with Mustafa Kamal in NA-253.

On the other hand, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will be contesting the general elections from the NA-255 constituency while Dr Farooq Sattar will do so from NA-247 and NA-245.