Avenfield reference: Nawaz, Maryam granted one-day exemption

The accountability court is situated inside the Federal Judicial Complex in Sector G-11. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court hearing the Avenfield reference on Thursday approved a one-day exemption request of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam — who are in London to tend to ailing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case last year.



As the hearing went under way today, Amjad Pervez, the counsel for Maryam and her husband Capt (retd) Safdar, began presenting his final arguments. He informed the court that unlike Nawaz's counsel, he would not take seven days to present his concluding arguments.

"I will complete my final arguments within 3-4 days," he said.



A one-day request for exemption from appearing in court, filed on behalf of Nawaz and Maryam, was also approved by the court.

Pervez then submitted an old medical report of Begum Kulsoom in the court and filed a seven-day exemption request for the defendants.

He informed the court that Begum Kulsoom's new medical report will be received by tomorrow and accordingly submitted to the court.

The exemption request stated that Nawaz's wife is ill and he is in London to be with her. It further said that Maryam is also in London to tend to her mother.

Pervez then began presenting his final arguments.

Later, Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the hearing until Friday (tomorrow), when Maryam's counsel will continue his closing remarks.

The cases



The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Limited, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

The court originally had a deadline of six months which ended in mid-March but was extended for two months after the judge requested the apex court.

Later, the deadline was extended twice more, with the new date falling somewhere around July 10 now.