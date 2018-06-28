Can't connect right now! retry
Rain emergency declared in Karachi as downpour reported in some areas

KARACHI: Authorities declared an emergency across Karachi on Thursday in view of the Meteorological Department’s forecast of heavy rain in the metropolis for the next 48 hours.

The weather monitory body has predicted heavy showers with gusty winds in Karachi and other parts of the country today as well as tomorrow, spurring the city authorities to precautionary action.

Though widespread showers are yet to begin, rain has been reported in New Karachi and around Shahrah-e-Faisal, where motorcyclists were stuck due to gathering water on the road. 

Earlier, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, declaring a rain emergency, readied water-drainage machines, generators and cranes and instructed its field staff to remain on a 24-hour alert.

Despite advanced warning by the Met Office and the Supreme Court’s orders to clear stormwater drains in the city, several drains remain clogged with garbage, posing a threat to settlements located in their vicinity.

The 28-kilometre long Gujjar Nullah, along with stormwater drains in Khamosh Colony and Teen Talwar Clifton have still not been cleared and restored to their original width.

For Thursday, the Met Office has forecast rain-thundershower with gusty winds at scattered places in Zhob, Kalat, D.I. Khan, Mirpur Khas, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions, Kashmir and isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, D.G. Khan, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Karachi, Larkana, Hyderabad, Makran divisions, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan.

For Friday, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Kalat, Zhob, Bahawalpur divisions and Kashmir, and at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Peshawar, DI Khan, DG Khan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Quetta divisions, tribal areas, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hub dam levels improve after rain in Balochistan

Pre-monsoon rains in scattered places in Balochistan have increased water levels in Hub dam by a foot, said Project Director Sohail Khan.

The official explained that the rainwater from faraway mountainous areas of the province took two days to reach the dam. The inflow of rainwater is continuing, and with more rains expected today the dam levels may improve further, he added. 

Earlier this week, water levels at the Hub dam were reported to have dropped to a dangerously low level, creating an acute shortage of water in Karachi and surrounding areas. 

