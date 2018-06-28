Police rescue kidnapped sisters from Khanewal

Police rescued on Thursday two minor sisters, who were kidnapped from Hafizabad on June 24, during an operation in Khanewal. Photo: file

KHANEWAL: Police rescued on Thursday two minor sisters, who were kidnapped from Hafizabad on June 24, during an operation in Khanewal.

The primary suspect, identified as Saifullah, along with four other accomplices have also been arrested.

The minors—four-year-old Aqsa and 15-year-old Hafiza—were kidnapped by their relatives for rejecting the marriage proposal of the prime suspect.

They were kidnapped from the Abbaspura area of Hafizabad, police added.

