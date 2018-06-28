Can't connect right now! retry
Police rescue kidnapped sisters from Khanewal

Thursday Jun 28, 2018

Police rescued on Thursday two minor sisters, who were kidnapped from Hafizabad on June 24, during an operation in Khanewal. Photo: file

KHANEWAL: Police rescued on Thursday two minor sisters, who were kidnapped from Hafizabad on June 24, during an operation in Khanewal.

The primary suspect, identified as Saifullah, along with four other accomplices have also been arrested.

The minors—four-year-old Aqsa and 15-year-old Hafiza—were kidnapped by their relatives for rejecting the marriage proposal of the prime suspect.

They were kidnapped from the Abbaspura area of Hafizabad, police added. 

On April 5, 2017, police arrested two teenage boys for allegedly kidnapping two underage sisters in the Gujranwala's suburbs.

The girls’ parents had filed a case against the boys after the disappearance of their daughters about a week ago.

During the investigation, the police raided a house and arrested the two suspects, believed to be aged between 13 or 14, and recovered the two girls.

According to the boys, the girls had come with them of their accord. The police are also investigating the girls in this regard.

A civil judge, who was hearing the case, sentenced the two suspects to a 17-day judicial remand.

