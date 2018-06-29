Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan face Belgium after beating Argentina

File photo

NETHERLANDS: Pakistan face off against Belgium in Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 today, after securing their first win of the tournament over Argentina a day ago.

Pakistan outclassed second-ranked Argentina by 4-1 on Thursday, bouncing back after consecutive defeats against India, Australia and Netherlands.

Six teams are taking part in this year's tournament, which is the last edition of the Champions Trophy. The tournament will be replaced by the Hockey Pro League (HPL) in 2019.

Apart from hosts the Netherlands, Australia, Argentina, Belgium, India and Pakistan are taking part in the tournament from June 23 to July 1.

Pakistan have three Hockey Champions Trophy titles under their belt, along with finishing as runner-up seven times in the tournament’s history.

The Pakistan vs Belgium match will start at 6pm (Pakistan standard time).

Pakistan squad:

M Rizwan Sr (captain), Imran Butt, Amjad Ali, M Irfan Sr, Mubashir Ali, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Touseeq Arshad, Rashid Mahmood, Tasawar Abbas, Abu Bakar, M Irfan Jr, Arslan Qadir, Umar Bhutta, Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob and Aijaz Ahmed.