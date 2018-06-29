Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Jun 29 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan face Belgium after beating Argentina

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 29, 2018

File photo

NETHERLANDS: Pakistan face off against Belgium in Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 today, after securing their first win of the tournament over Argentina a day ago.

Pakistan outclassed second-ranked Argentina by 4-1 on Thursday, bouncing back after consecutive defeats against India, Australia and Netherlands.

Six teams are taking part in this year's tournament, which is the last edition of the Champions Trophy. The tournament will be replaced by the Hockey Pro League (HPL) in 2019.

Apart from hosts the Netherlands, Australia, Argentina, Belgium, India and Pakistan are taking part in the tournament from June 23 to July 1.

Pakistan have three Hockey Champions Trophy titles under their belt, along with finishing as runner-up seven times in the tournament’s history.

The Pakistan vs Belgium match will start at 6pm (Pakistan standard time).

Pakistan squad:

M Rizwan Sr (captain), Imran Butt, Amjad Ali, M Irfan Sr, Mubashir Ali, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Touseeq Arshad, Rashid Mahmood, Tasawar Abbas, Abu Bakar, M Irfan Jr, Arslan Qadir, Umar Bhutta, Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob and Aijaz Ahmed.

More From Sports:

Africa's 'step back' in worst World Cup since 1982

Africa's 'step back' in worst World Cup since 1982

 Updated 3 hours ago
Football runs through the veins of this polio survivor from Karachi

Football runs through the veins of this polio survivor from Karachi

Updated 5 hours ago
Female voices from World Cup spark sexist backlash

Female voices from World Cup spark sexist backlash

 Updated 6 hours ago
Samurai Boo: Japan fans sheepish over World Cup fiasco

Samurai Boo: Japan fans sheepish over World Cup fiasco

 Updated 6 hours ago
Khazri ends Tunisia's long wait for finals win

Khazri ends Tunisia's long wait for finals win

 Updated 12 hours ago
Belgium beat England to top spot with Januzaj strike

Belgium beat England to top spot with Januzaj strike

 Updated 12 hours ago
Colombia through to last 16 with 1-0 win, Senegal out

Colombia through to last 16 with 1-0 win, Senegal out

 Updated 18 hours ago
Champions Trophy Hockey: Pakistan outclass Argentina by 4-1

Champions Trophy Hockey: Pakistan outclass Argentina by 4-1

 Updated 19 hours ago
Vargas next in line for former world champion Amir Khan

Vargas next in line for former world champion Amir Khan

 Updated 21 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM