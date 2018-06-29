Politicians continue facing constituents’ ire during electioneering

KARACHI: Disgruntled constituents continued to express their displeasure with the performance of political leaders during the electioneering in Sindh.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar was bombarded with complaints by disgruntled voters as he left Memon Masjid after offering Friday prayers.

“Ask God for forgiveness!” one voter shouted at the veteran politician. Another lamented about being harassed for animal hides on Eid days.



“You have been snatching animal hides for the past 25 years by brandishing weapons. Now you’ve come here to ask for votes,” the voter remarked.

As he tried to leave the mosque premises, Sattar gave assurances that his party would try to serve the people better this time.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi Chapter leader Khurrum Sher Zaman also faced the ire of constituents during a visit to his constituency PS-110.

“We did not vote [for you] so that you could sit in the assembly and travel in a car to and from your house,” one voter shouted at him.

“When did you ever raise your voice [for the issues we face here]? You can do a lot, but when did you ever speak up?” the voter questioned.

Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, Pakistan Peoples Party candidate for PS-18, was stopped by a person along with his son in protest. Police had to push away the protestors in view of giving path to the former minister's vehicle to pass.

Naveed Qamar, PPP's candidate for NA-228 (Tando Muhammad Khan) stopped a person from recording his corner meeting. Later, after the meeting, the PPP leader was stopped by women of the area.

"We don't have access to clean water. There should be roads in the constituency," the women constituents demanded.

On Thursday, PML-N leader and former state minister of finance Rana Afzal Khan was taken to task by the voters when he visited his constituency NA-110, after five long years.



The disgruntled constituents complained that he had refused to recognise them, let alone listen to their complaints, when they had visited his residence to discuss contaminated water.