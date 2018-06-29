Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 29 2018
By
Qaseem Saeed

Politicians continue facing constituents’ ire during electioneering

By
Qaseem Saeed

Friday Jun 29, 2018

KARACHI: Disgruntled constituents continued to express their displeasure with the performance of political leaders during the electioneering in Sindh.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar was bombarded with complaints by disgruntled voters as he left Memon Masjid after offering Friday prayers. 

“Ask God for forgiveness!” one voter shouted at the veteran politician. Another lamented about being harassed for animal hides on Eid days.

“You have been snatching animal hides for the past 25 years by brandishing weapons. Now you’ve come here to ask for votes,” the voter remarked.

As he tried to leave the mosque premises, Sattar gave assurances that his party would try to serve the people better this time.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi Chapter leader Khurrum Sher Zaman also faced the ire of constituents during a visit to his constituency PS-110. 

“We did not vote [for you] so that you could sit in the assembly and travel in a car to and from your house,” one voter shouted at him.

“When did you ever raise your voice [for the issues we face here]? You can do a lot, but when did you ever speak up?” the voter questioned.

Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, Pakistan Peoples Party candidate for PS-18, was stopped by a person along with his son in protest. Police had to push away the protestors in view of giving path to the former minister's vehicle to pass. 

Naveed Qamar, PPP's candidate for NA-228 (Tando Muhammad Khan) stopped a person from recording his corner meeting. Later, after the meeting, the PPP leader was stopped by women of the area. 

"We don't have access to clean water. There should be roads in the constituency," the women constituents demanded. 

On Thursday, PML-N leader and former state minister of finance Rana Afzal Khan was taken to task by the voters when he visited his constituency NA-110, after five long years.

The disgruntled constituents complained that he had refused to recognise them, let alone listen to their complaints, when they had visited his residence to discuss contaminated water.

More From Pakistan:

Bilawal says not in ‘mood’ to work with PTI, PML-N

Bilawal says not in ‘mood’ to work with PTI, PML-N

 Updated one minute ago
Shah Rukh’s cousin Noor Jahan pulls out of electoral race

Shah Rukh’s cousin Noor Jahan pulls out of electoral race

 Updated 43 minutes ago
Police solve Karachi short-term kidnapping case

Police solve Karachi short-term kidnapping case

 Updated 57 minutes ago
Indian troops martyr five youth in IOK: KMS

Indian troops martyr five youth in IOK: KMS

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistanis among 800 million at risk of Global Warming: report

Pakistanis among 800 million at risk of Global Warming: report

 Updated 2 hours ago
ECP withdraws notification of Ishaq Dar's election as senator

ECP withdraws notification of Ishaq Dar's election as senator

 Updated 3 hours ago
SHC orders registration of murder case against former Sindh MPA

SHC orders registration of murder case against former Sindh MPA

 Updated 3 hours ago
Accused of mega corruption, Memon continues to stay at Karachi private hospital

Accused of mega corruption, Memon continues to stay at Karachi private hospital

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI demands immediate dismissal of Punjab governor

PTI demands immediate dismissal of Punjab governor

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM