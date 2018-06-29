PPP’s Mir Shabbir Bijarani elected unopposed from PS-6 Kashmore

Can't connect right now! retry
KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani was elected unopposed from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-6 Kashmore after the nomination forms of his sole competitor were rejected on Friday.

Rejecting nomination papers of Bijarani’s competitor, the returning officer (RO) issued a public notice declaring the PPP leader winner from PS-6 Kashmore.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson, if any candidate is contesting unopposed then a public notice over the candidate’s win is issued, adding that a notification of Bijarani's victory would be issued after the July 25 elections.

Interestingly, Mir Shabbir Bijarani had earlier announced parting ways with the PPP and joining the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). However, it was later reported that he rejoined the PPP and settled his differences following a meeting with party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad.

Bijarani is also the son of deceased PPP leader Mir Hazaar Khan Bijarani, who had shot dead his wife and then committed suicide with the same weapon. 

Former Sindh Planning and Development Minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and his wife Fariha Razak Haroon were found dead at their home here in Karachi's Defence locality on February 2.

